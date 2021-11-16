Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Changsha
A parent checks the vaccination record of her child at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A medical worker checks body condition for a child before administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A child reacts before receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A parent fills in forms for her child for receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A medical worker registers information for a child after administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Changsha has recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Photos
