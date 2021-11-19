Guangxi promotes inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 3-11

Xinhua) 08:58, November 19, 2021

Pupils line up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines at Weiming elementary school in Weiming Village, Shinan Township, Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. Local health authorities of Xingye County in Guangxi recently promoted the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine on children aged three to eleven in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A medical worker explains after-vaccination instructions to pupils after they get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines at Weiming elementary school in Weiming Village, Shinan Township, Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. Local health authorities of Xingye County in Guangxi recently promoted the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine on children aged three to eleven in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

