WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA).
The WHO chief noted in a press briefing on Friday that six times more COVID-19 boosters are administered a day than primary doses in low-income countries, VOA said in the report.
Tedros also said that countries with the highest vaccine coverage "continue to stockpile more vaccines," while "low-income countries continue to wait" for the shots, according to the U.S. international broadcaster.
"This is a scandal that must stop now," Tedros said.
COVAX, the vaccine-sharing scheme, could help alleviate the vaccine disparity, but it needs at least 550 million shots to achieve its goal of vaccinating 40 percent of every country's population by the end of the year, Tedros said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils inhalable COVID-19 vaccine: Indian news website
- Over 2.396 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Changsha
- Hong Kong vaccine panel recommends Sinovac eligibility for children aged 3 to 17
- Europe reports largest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.