Trailer: Dream Chasers in Beijing
By Su Yingxiang, Yuan Meng, Liu Ning, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 17:37, December 30, 2021
At the end of 2021, during the evening rush hour on the Beijing subway, we randomly chatted with some young people who just got off from work, asking their plans for the evening, and whether we could record their lives for one night.
We were welcomed by three groups of people during our little subway adventure. They were willing to reveal some of the more intimate and finer details of their daily life in front of our camera, rendering us a glimpse into their simple yet glittering worlds.
Dream Chasers in Beijing
December 31
Coming soon
