Pic story of rural video blogger in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:05, January 27, 2022

Wu Qiuyue peels winter bamboo shoots at a yard in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. Years ago, Wu Qiuyue used to work in an electronics factory in south China's Shenzhen. Later, in order to take care of her parents and daughter, she and her husband Huang Zhongping decided to return to her hometown to start a business together.

At the beginning of 2020, the couple, with certain experience in e-commerce, began to try short video shooting, and opened an account on the short-video platform Douyin to record farming over the four seasons in the village. She has now become an influencer with more than 10.8 million followers and has received more than 110 million likes.

"My videos are all about the original rural life. Many people who work far away from their hometown may feel the warmth of home after watching our videos. Some people live in the city are also happy to learn about life in countryside through the videos we shared." Wu said.

As their followers grew, Wu and Huang decided to sell agricultural products. Therefore, they began to make and sell dried pickled radish using radish grown in the mountains in Litang County, Sichuan. In their first live broadcast, they received more than 10,000 orders, and the sales volume has increased steadily since then.

In 2021, nearly 40 million kilograms of radish have been sold to all over the country, which has not only opened up the market for more than 100 radish growers, but also provided jobs for more than 200 locals in Luzhou. They planned to build a dried radish processing factory in Litang County in the new year, so as to promote the employment of local farmers in the county.

By exploring new forms and applying new technologies, Wu Qiuyue and his husband have made great difference in rural revitalization. "I grew up in the countryside. I want to promote the specialties of my hometown and bring the good things in my hometown out of the mountains." Wu said. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue looks for winter bamboo shoots at a bamboo forest in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue dries radish at a yard in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue slices cured meat when shooting short videos in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue learns about the feedback of customers in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows a view of Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue's younger brother shoots a video of her grinding tofu at a yard in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue looks for winter bamboo shoots at a bamboo forest in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue and her family shoot a short video about their daily life in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue watches the video shot by her younger brother in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Qiuyue (2nd L) packs dried radish with workers in Zhuhai Village of Baijie Town of Naxi District, Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

