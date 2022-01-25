Giant panda cubs made an appearance at Shenshuping base in Sichuan
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
WOLONG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Giant panda cubs born in 2021 made a group appearance in an event held at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province to mark the upcoming Spring Festival.
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows a giant panda cub during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)
Staff members hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
