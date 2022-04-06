First ever HD video of rare Asian golden cat feeding in the wild captured in China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:00, April 06, 2022

The rare footage of an Asian golden cat feeding on a wild tufted deer was captured by an infrared camera installed at the Laohegou conservation center of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

It is the country’s first high-definition footage captured of the wild cat during feeding.

The footage shows that the predator killed the tufted deer on the side of a hardened road at about 5:40 p.m. local time on March 6, while remaining vigilant even during feeding. The feeding process lasted about 50 minutes. Video footage of the Asian golden cat feeding on the deer in the evening was also captured.

An Asian golden cat, which is under first-class state protection in China, is seen feeding on a wild tufted deer in Pingwu county, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Screenshot of a video released by the Laohegou conservation center in Pingwu county)

The appearance of the Asian golden cat at the conservation center indicates that the area has a rich biodiversity and abundant food resources, providing a good habitat for wild animals and laying a sound foundation for the sustainable growth of populations of wild species living in the locality.

The species, which is under first-class state protection in China, remains one of the least understood wild cats. Its habitat is widely distributed in the mountains and forests of south and southwest China. However, due to a loss of forest cover and human hunting, its population has undergone a continuous and steep decline.

An Asian golden cat remains alert while feeding on a wild tufted deer. (Photo/Screenshot of a video released by the Laohegou conservation center in Pingwu county)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)