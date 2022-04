We Are China

Beautiful Tibetan village decorated with apricot blossom in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 08:56, April 14, 2022

Beautiful Tibetan village decorated with pink apricot blossoms is seen in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/He Xingming)

