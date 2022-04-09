Online education aided by Shaanxi launched in Tibet

Xinhua) 15:59, April 09, 2022

Students of Lhasa Ali high school attend a class given by a teacher of Xi 'an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via an online education system in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. An online education program aided by Shaanxi Province was launched on Friday to improve education in Tibet Autonomous Region. The program provides online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Ren Kangyuan (L back), principal of Lhasa Ali high school, and Wang Shufang (on the screen), principal of Xi 'an Gaoxin No. 1 High School, are seen at the launching ceremony of an online education system in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. An online education program aided by Shaanxi Province was launched on Friday to improve education in Tibet Autonomous Region. The program provides online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A student of Lhasa Ali high school interacts with a teacher of Xi 'an Gaoxin No. 1 High School via an online education system in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. An online education program aided by Shaanxi Province was launched on Friday to improve education in Tibet Autonomous Region. The program provides online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A student of Lhasa Ali high school speaks at the launching ceremony of an online education system with Xi 'an Gaoxin No. 1 High School in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. An online education program aided by Shaanxi Province was launched on Friday to improve education in Tibet Autonomous Region. The program provides online teaching and research interaction between the two schools with the help of the 5G network. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)