Tibet to invest over 22 bln USD in major projects
LHASA, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to invest 140.4 billion yuan (about 22 billion U.S. dollars) in major projects this year.
According to the regional development and reform commission, the investment will be used for 181 projects, which include the construction of railway, highway, airport, water conservancy, clean energy, green industry, tourism, and border trade logistics.
A total of 24 new projects with an investment of 23.3 billion yuan have been launched in the first quarter of this year, the commission noted.
China has been making efforts to promote high-quality development in the region. Over 600 billion yuan in investment is planned for the region's key projects to promote the economic and social development of Tibet during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up 58 percent from the total investment during the 13th Five-Year Plan period.
