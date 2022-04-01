Tibetan antelopes seen in Gerze County of Ali Prefecture, Tibet
Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a number of Tibetan antelopes in Gerze County of Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Nearly 10,000 Tibetan antelopes gathered in Gerze County, a rare occurrence believed to be related to the improvement of the biodiversity and protection endeavors. (Photo by Penba/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a number of Tibetan antelopes in Gerze County of Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Nearly 10,000 Tibetan antelopes gathered in Gerze County, a rare occurrence believed to be related to the improvement of the biodiversity and protection endeavors. (Photo by Sonam Rinqen/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a number of Tibetan antelopes in Gerze County of Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Nearly 10,000 Tibetan antelopes gathered in Gerze County, a rare occurrence believed to be related to the improvement of the biodiversity and protection endeavors. (Photo by Penba/Xinhua)
Snapshot taken from a video shows a number of Tibetan antelopes in Gerze County of Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2022. Nearly 10,000 Tibetan antelopes gathered in Gerze County, a rare occurrence believed to be related to the improvement of the biodiversity and protection endeavors. (Photo by Sonam Rinqen/Xinhua)
