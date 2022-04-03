13 monks receive 'doctoral degree' of Tibetan Buddhism
Monks attend the award ceremony of the degree of Geshe Lharampa held in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 2, 2022. Thirteen monks were awarded the degree of Geshe Lharampa on Saturday in the Jokhang Temple in downtown Lhasa. Geshe Lharampa, which means "intellectual" in the Tibetan language, is the highest academic degree for the Gelugba School -- also known as the Yellow Sect -- of Tibetan Buddhism. The history of Geshe Lharampa goes back 400 years. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
LHASA, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen monks were awarded the degree of Geshe Lharampa -- equivalent to a doctoral degree in modern education -- on Saturday in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.
The awarding ceremony was held in the Jokhang Temple in downtown Lhasa, the regional capital. Geshe Lharampa is the highest degree in exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism.
Those monks who received the degree are all revered Buddhists from Tibet and southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Lozang Taktra, a 47-year-old monk from the Sera Monastery in Lhasa, won the first place, saying he would constantly improve his religious learning and maintain his love for the country and the religion.
Monks attend the debate activity, a part of the award ceremony of the degree of Geshe Lharampa held in the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 2, 2022. Thirteen monks were awarded the degree of Geshe Lharampa on Saturday in the Jokhang Temple in downtown Lhasa. Geshe Lharampa, which means "intellectual" in the Tibetan language, is the highest academic degree for the Gelugba School -- also known as the Yellow Sect -- of Tibetan Buddhism. The history of Geshe Lharampa goes back 400 years. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
