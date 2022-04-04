View of "three-colored lakes" in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 15:38, April 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "white lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "white lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" and "black lake"of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

