View of "three-colored lakes" in China's Tibet
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "white lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "white lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" and "black lake"of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2022 shows the "yellow lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
