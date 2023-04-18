More species of birds spotted in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 16:09, April 18, 2023

NANJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 358 species of birds have been observed in east China's Jiangsu Province since the province set up a biodiversity observation network in 2020, local authorities said.

Forty-seven species of birds have been found within two years, marking an increase of 15 percent, according to the province's Department of Ecology and Environment.

"Passerines, which are relatively small and adaptable, make up the largest proportion of the observed birds, accounting for 44 percent. The number of raptors increased significantly, and the ecological structure has tended to be stable," said Liu Weijing, president of Jiangsu Provincial Academy of Environmental Science.

In recent years, Jiangsu initially constructed a monitoring network system, and identified several hot spots based on the results of the biodiversity background survey, focusing on coastal wetlands, lake wetlands, and hills.

To improve the accuracy of observation, the provincial academy of environmental science has also developed a bird-oriented AI recognition system, which helps realize the collection, recognition, counting, and population analysis of bird images through high-definition camera shooting and AI algorithms.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)