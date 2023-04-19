Galaxy of water lanterns lights up night sky in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:32, April 19, 2023

On the evening of April 15, crowds of people placed carefully-made water lanterns into the lucid Weiyuan River in Jinggu Dai and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a scene that resembled a galaxy in the water.

Releasing water lanterns, also known as river lamps, is a traditional folk activity, which was held during this year's Water Splashing Festival in the county, as a way for people to send their best wishes.

People release water lanterns to send their best wishes in Jinggu Dai and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

