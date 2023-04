We Are China

Sky lanterns released during annual Water Splashing Festival in SW China

Xinhua) 10:49, April 15, 2023

Sky lanterns are released during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Children release a sky lantern during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A citizen releases a sky lantern during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

