Elderly craftsman dedicated to passing on bamboo lantern weaving technique in NW China’s Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 10:38, February 07, 2023

Wang Xuekun weaves a bamboo lantern on Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Sunjiagou village, located in the eastern suburbs of Xi’an, capital city of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, is known for its lantern weaving technique.

82-year-old Wang Xuekun started to learn the lantern weaving craft from his father when he was a child. In 2007, the handicraft that Wang mastered was put on the intangible cultural heritage list in Shaanxi Province.

Today, there are fewer than 10 craftsmen in Sunjiagou village who still pass on the lantern weaving craft. With support from the local culture department, Wang established a workshop to promote the bamboo lantern weaving craft.

To meet market demand, Wang also makes bamboo baskets, farming tools and handicrafts, which are popular products in local rural fairs.

