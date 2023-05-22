Grassland scenic spot witnesses more than 87,000 tourist trips in Xinyuan County, NW China

Xinhua) 08:45, May 22, 2023

Visitors are seen at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 19, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Visitors are seen at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 20, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A herdsman rides a horse on the Narat grassland in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 20, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Horses graze on the Narat grassland in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 20, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Visitors check in at a homestay in Narat Town in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 20, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Visitors are seen at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region May 20, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A visitor is seen at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. The grassland scenic spot has witnessed more than 87,000 tourist trips in May. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)