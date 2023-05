We Are China

Historical block in Xinjiang develops into tourist attraction

Xinhua) 15:49, May 20, 2023

Residents make handmade doppa at home on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Liuxing Street, built in 1930s, is a well-known historical block in Yining City. It is a community with many of its residents being ethnic minorities including Uygur, Kazakh, and Hui people.

The street has developed into a tourist attraction integrating tourism, cultural exhibitions, characteristic restaurants and craft processing.

A tourist takes photos of a doppa on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Local residents dance to greet tourists on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An accordion band plays for visitors on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors enjoy a dance performance on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

