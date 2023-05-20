China's theme parks expect surge in visitors, sales this year

May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's theme parks are eyeing robust growth this year, as the ongoing tourism recovery delivers throngs of big spenders, China Daily reported on Saturday.

Many theme parks in China have reported ticket sales and tourist visits bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the first few months of this year, with the May Day holiday being a particularly busy season, the newspaper said.

Shanghai International Resort, home to Shanghai Disneyland and some smaller tourist spots, received 6.3 million visits in the first quarter, up 81 percent year on year. Tourism revenue during the period surpassed 4 billion yuan (about 572 million U.S. dollars), a yearly increase of 116 percent, Yao Jianfeng, deputy director of the Shanghai International Resort management committee, was quoted as saying.

The Universal Beijing Resort registered significant rises in sales of dated tickets and "hotel plus ticket" packages this year. The May Day holiday also saw its "Universal Express" and "VIP Experience" services snapped up well in advance, according to the newspaper.

Compared with other tourist attractions, theme parks feature a more immersive experience and closer association with movies and other cultural products. The higher spending in such parks means they are more popular among wealthier tourists, the newspaper reported, citing industry observers.

"Chinese tourists are increasingly pursuing high-quality and bespoke tours, and are placing greater focus on travel experience," Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, was quoted as saying.

"While riding on a market rebound, China's tourism sector is now transitioning toward high-quality development," Dai added.

