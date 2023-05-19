Home>>
Travel agency-operated group tours resume for Taiwan residents traveling to mainland: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:02, May 19, 2023
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said that group tours of Taiwan residents to the mainland operated by travel agencies will resume as of this Friday.
Taiwan compatriots are welcome to visit the mainland for travel and sightseeing, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
