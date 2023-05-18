Truss using Taiwan for selfish political interests: China
Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is using Taiwan to grab attention for her own selfish political interests, China said on Wednesday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine breifing in Beijing.
Wang cited fierce criticism of the trip within the UK.
"I have noticed that the British domestic community has a lot of bad comments about the Truss move, saying that this trip is a performance."
"The serially irresponsible MP for South West Norfolk is doing her country another disservice."
The Democratic Progressive Party authorities were "squandering Taiwan taxpayer money to ingratiate themselves with the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history," Wang said. "This is not an act of love for Taiwan but a sellout."
China's position on the Taiwan question remained consistent and clear, Wang said."For a British political has-been, using Taiwan to grab attention is all about serving selfish political interests."
