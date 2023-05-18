Top political advisor meets representatives of Taiwan business community

Xinhua) 11:08, May 18, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with delegates to the sixth members' congress of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM) and takes a group photo with the delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met on Wednesday with delegates to the sixth members' congress of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, took a group photo with the delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

The sixth members' congress of the ATIEM was convened in Beijing earlier Wednesday, with a new leadership of the association elected.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new leadership, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, encouraged Taiwan business people to aim for long-term development by grasping the mainland's development opportunities.

Song called on the ATIEM to play its advantages in promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields across the Taiwan Strait and guiding Taiwan compatriots to work in unity with their mainland counterparts to pool great strength for realizing national reunification and rejuvenation.

Founded in April 2007, the ATIEM has been committed to uniting and leading Taiwan enterprises in taking part in mainland's economic and social development and has made important contributions to maintaining peace and stability across the Strait, advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and deepening the integrated development across the Strait.

