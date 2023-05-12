Chinese mainland's top Taiwan affairs official meets with vice KMT chair

Xinhua) 11:25, May 12, 2023

XI'AN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Thursday met with Sean Lien, vice chair of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

Sean Lien came to the mainland on a Shaanxi tomb-sweeping trip on behalf of former KMT Chairman Lien Chan.

During the meeting, Song emphasized the necessity of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference.

He said that all Taiwan compatriots who contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations will go down well in history and be remembered by the people.

For his part, Sean Lien said that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence," enhance communication and exchanges, safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait, and bring benefits to compatriots on both sides.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)