Senior CPC official stresses unswervingly advancing national reunification

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a conference on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has stressed unswervingly advancing the cause of national reunification while realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a conference on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wang stressed the full and faithful implementation of the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and underscored maintaining the initiative and the ability to steer cross-Strait relations.

The one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus should be upheld to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, he said.

Efforts should be made to show respect and care for Taiwan compatriots, deliver benefits to them, improve systems and policies that contribute to their well-being, and advance integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Wang said.

Cross-Strait exchanges should be restored and expanded step by step, and friendship with people from all social strata in Taiwan should be cultivated, he said.

Separatist activities for "Taiwan independence" and external interference in affairs related to Taiwan should be firmly opposed, and national sovereignty and territorial integrity should be firmly safeguarded, he said.

Wang also stressed the importance of enhancing the Party's overall leadership of the work concerning Taiwan.

