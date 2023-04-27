Mainland spokesperson slams DPP for undermining status quo across Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 13:21, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities blatantly advocated the "two states" theory, colluded with external forces to divide the country, and they were the destroyer of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

The United States and other Western countries have emboldened "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to disrupt China's national reunification, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference in response to a press inquiry.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. The fact that both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China has not changed, and China's sovereignty and territorial integrity brook no division, she said.

"We will firmly uphold the one-China principle, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, resolutely defeat separatism and external interference, and unswervingly advance national reunification," she said.

Zhu also said that the United States' recent moves to sensationalize the so-called "mainland threat" were aimed at instigating cross-Strait confrontation and selling arms to Taiwan, and that such moves will bring danger to Taiwan compatriots.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)