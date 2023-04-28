Defense spokesperson warns Taiwan's DPP against "inviting wolf into house"

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities against letting in U.S. defense companies, comparing the move to "inviting a wolf into the house."

Spokesperson Tan Kefei expressed grave concerns at a press conference when commenting on the visits of U.S. defense companies to Taiwan.

Tan reiterated that matters related to Taiwan are the internal affairs of China and allow for no external interference.

The U.S. defense companies have always been keen on selling arms and exporting wars and chaos across the world in return of huge profits, he said, adding that what the DPP authorities have done will only drag the people of Taiwan into disaster.

Tan urged the U.S. side to fully grasp the highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question and the complicated situation across the Taiwan Strait, and to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

He urged the U.S. side to stop meddling in affairs related to Taiwan, cease arms deals and cut off military contacts with Taiwan.

The Chinese armed forces will follow the situation across the Strait closely, maintain high alert, and take necessary counter measures against any form of separatism for "Taiwan independence" and external interference, he pledged.

