China urges U.S. to cease its promotion of issues related to Taiwan using the WHA: FM

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. statement encouraging the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at this year's World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is misguided and misleading. China once again urges the United States to cease its promotion of issues related to Taiwan using the WHA, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that advocates for Taiwan's return as an observer at the WHA and its participation throughout the United Nations system.

"China firmly opposes the U.S. statement," Wang said.

There is only one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle. This is an important principle that was affirmed in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 and the WHA Resolution 25.1, Wang said.

With the DPP authorities refusing to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle and headstrong on “Taiwan independence”, the political foundation for cross-Strait consultation has been thrown into jeopardy and the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA no longer exists.

"The U.S. statement is misguided and misleading," the spokesperson said, noting that it intends to connive with "Taiwan independence" forces and support separatist activities.

The Taiwan question is at the heart of China's core interests. It is the most important red line between China and the United States that must not be crossed, Wang said.

"We once again urge the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations, act on the U.S. leader's assurances that the country will not support 'Taiwan independence' and will not support 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan,' and cease promoting issues related to Taiwan using the WHA," Wang said.

"The one-China principle has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the global trend. This is not to be denied, nor can it be held back," he noted, adding that any attempt to play the "Taiwan card" or use Taiwan to contain China will be rejected by the international community and will not succeed.

