Mainland calls on DPP authorities to scrap cross-Strait flight restrictions

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to scrap unreasonable restrictions on fully restoring direct cross-Strait passenger flights as soon as possible.

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, noting that the DPP authorities, out of their own interests, do not scruple to conduct political manipulations to the detriment of the immediate interests of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

He urged the DPP authorities to listen to the people's opinions and remove the unreasonable restrictions on the destinations of direct cross-Strait flights as soon as possible to facilitate cross-Strait personnel exchanges and ensure smooth home-coming travel for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland.

He also called on the DPP authorities to stop citing various excuses to hinder the restoration of cross-Strait tourism.

The spokesperson pointed out that since May 2016, the DPP authorities, refusing to accept the one-China principle, have been distorting and denying the 1992 Consensus and entrenching themselves in the secessionist position of "Taiwan independence." He criticized the DPP authorities for colluding with external forces, making provocations to seek "Taiwan independence," and creating confrontations between the two sides of the Strait, undermining cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and causing tensions between the two sides.

He noted that aspiration for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation is the common will of people on the two sides of the Strait in line with the interests of compatriots on both sides.

