Chinese mainland calls Taiwan's DPP authorities "real threat" to cross-Strait peace

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities pose a real threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities have adhered to their "Taiwan independence" agenda and colluded with external forces to provoke the mainland and create tension across the Strait, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.

He made the comment in response to Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's claim that the mainland had stepped up its "threats" against Taiwan with military drills and undermined regional peace and stability.

Ma said that relevant military exercises conducted by the People's Liberation Army were justified acts that responded to provocations, defended national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protected peace, stability and the interests of people on both sides of the Strait.

The best way for the DPP authorities to avoid wars is to abandon their separatist "Taiwan independence" stance and turn to a path of peaceful development for cross-Strait relations, he said.

The consequence of creating confrontation across the Strait and acting as a pawn that foreign forces use to contain China is gradually dragging Taiwan into war, Ma warned.

