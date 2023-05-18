China slams Truss's trip to Taiwan as attempt to serve selfish political interests

Xinhua) 11:13, May 18, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday slammed former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss's trip to Taiwan, saying that for a British political has-been, using Taiwan to grab attention is all about serving selfish political interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a related query.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China's position on the Taiwan question is consistent and clear. For a British political has-been, using Taiwan to grab attention is all about serving selfish political interests," he said.

China noticed that Truss's trip drew fierce criticism across the UK, who say that this trip is "performative" and the serially irresponsible MP for South West Norfolk is doing her country another disservice, Wang noted.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are squandering Taiwan taxpayer money to ingratiate themselves with "the shortest-serving prime minister" in UK history. This is not an act of "love" for Taiwan. They are selling Taiwan away. Such attempts to pursue independence and make provocations with external forces will not succeed, Wang noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)