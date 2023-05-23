Aerial view of Cangzhou City in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:05, May 23, 2023

This aerial photo shows the horticultural expo garden in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Shicheng Park in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a view of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows wheat growing in arid and alkaline field in Huanghua of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Cangzhou Stadium in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a view of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Cangzhou Stadium in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a view of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the horticultural expo garden in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Qingfeng Tower along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows wheat growing in arid and alkaline field in Huanghua of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a view of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the horticultural expo garden in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a boat sailing on the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a view of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2023. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a freighter berthing at Huanghua Port of Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 25, 2021. Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

