China's Hebei sees foreign trade up 17.9 pct in Jan-April

Xinhua) 09:31, May 22, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 21 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province saw its foreign trade reach 193.41 billion yuan (about 27.49 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of 2023, up 17.9 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Over the period, Hebei's exports rose 26.2 percent year on year to 121.88 billion yuan, while its imports grew 5.9 percent to 71.53 billion yuan, data from Shijiazhuang customs showed.

From January to April, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose by 27.4 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively.

Its exports of mechanical and electrical products, labor-intensive products, and agricultural products maintained growth. The province also saw an increase in imports of iron ore, coal, lignite and natural gas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)