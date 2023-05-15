East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 10:58, May 15, 2023

HANGZHOU, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of east China's Zhejiang Province rose 8.3 percent year on year to 1.56 trillion yuan (about 225 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, according to Hangzhou Customs.

Of the total, exports exceeded one trillion yuan, up 9.8 percent year on year, while imports grew by 4 percent to 400.98 billion yuan.

From January to April, Zhejiang's foreign trade with the emerging markets of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, registered an increase of 17.7 percent, 12.8 percent, 17.4 percent and 30.8 percent, respectively, accounting for 43.6 percent of the province's total.

Meanwhile, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose by 17.6 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.

During the period, mechanical and electrical products made a contribution of 45.5 percent to Zhejiang's total exports. Its imports of energy products, including crude oil, coal and natural gas, surged 14.5 percent.

