China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 45 pct in January-April

Xinhua) 08:54, May 15, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, May 14 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw robust foreign trade growth in the first four months of 2023, according to the customs authorities in Hohhot, capital city of the region.

The region's total import and export value hit 60.77 billion yuan (about 8.73 billion U.S. dollars) from January to April, up 45.1 percent year on year.

Exports rose 26.6 percent to 23.38 billion yuan, while imports soared 59.6 percent to 37.39 billion yuan.

The region's private enterprises also saw rapid growth in foreign trade volume, increasing by 67.9 percent year on year during the period to 47.29 billion yuan.

The Erenhot Port, the largest land port between China and Mongolia, has made great contribution to the region's foreign trade. As of May 3, the port had handled a total of 1,042 China-Europe freight trains, up 7 percent year on year.

