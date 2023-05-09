China Post to issue commemorative stamp featuring Hengshui Lake

People's Daily Online) 14:07, May 09, 2023

Photo shows common cranes in Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Chen Kang)

China Post Group Co., Ltd. (China Post) will hold a launch ceremony for commemorative stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain at the Hengshui Lake Marathon Square in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, on May 10, the group's Hengshui branch said.

The two commemorative stamps feature Hubei's Hengshui Lake and Spain's Fuente de Piedra Lagoon, respectively.

Located in Hengshui city, Hengshui Lake is the only national nature reserve on the North China Plain that maintains a complete wetland ecosystem consisting of swamps, water, mud flats, meadows, and woodlands. As a wetland of national importance, it is dubbed as "the most beautiful wetland in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region."

Grey herons fly over Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows blooming flowers on an island in Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows the beautiful sunset scenery in Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Wang Yao)

Photo shows the beautiful scene in Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Grey herons fly over Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Wang Yao)

Photo shows an island in late afternoon sunlight in Hengshui Lake, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Wang Yao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)