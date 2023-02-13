Glasswork making industry booms in Hejian, N China
Workers make glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Merchants visit the exhibition hall of a glasswork company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker carries glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker arranges glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers make glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A merchant visits the exhibition hall of a glasswork company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A staff member presents glasswork via livestreaming at a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: rime scenery in Qianxi, N China's Hebei
- Makeup brushes from north China's Hebei Province go global
- Chinese glassmakers ramp up production to meet rising global demand, as energy crisis in Europe hurts German vaccine vial production.
- China produces world’s thinnest glass with high impact resistance
- Skywalk made of glass opens in Guizhou's Yuntaishan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.