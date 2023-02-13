Glasswork making industry booms in Hejian, N China

Xinhua) 09:30, February 13, 2023

Workers make glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Hejian City is famous for its glasswork making industry. Now, there are more than 200 glasswork making companies and over 60,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glasswork reached nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) and the glasswork has been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the exhibition hall of a glasswork company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker carries glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker arranges glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers make glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A merchant visits the exhibition hall of a glasswork company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member presents glasswork via livestreaming at a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes a piece of glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

