Unveil the enigmatic beauty of Tianshan Grand Canyon in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:50, May 22, 2023

Tianshan Grand Canyon, nestled in Kuqa county of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, stretches approximately 5.5 kilometers from east to west. Carved over millennia by the relentless forces of wind and rain, this canyon boasts magnificent reddish-brown rock formations.

As you traverse the winding paths of the canyon, you'll be transported to a secluded realm, where a whole new world awaits. The mountains within the canyon showcase a mesmerizing array of shapes reaching towards the boundless sky. At every turn, you'll encounter overlapping gullies and valleys, each with its own unique charm. The otherworldly scenery and distinctive features of the canyon attract thousands of visitors annually.

Embark on an extraordinary journey to Tianshan Grand Canyon and witness the awe-inspiring craftsmanship of Mother Nature herself!

(Compiled by Ma Zihan)

