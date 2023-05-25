Breathtaking scenery of Puma Yumco Lake in Tibet

10:04, May 25, 2023

Breathtaking scenery of the Puma Yumco Lake with an altitude of about 5,000 meters in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Covering an area of 292 square kilometers , Puma Yumco literally means 'The Blue Jewel which is floating in the sky'. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

