Changshou Lake takes on new look thanks to efforts of ecological restoration

Xinhua) 10:20, May 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing. Located in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, Changshou Lake is the largest artificial lake in southwest China, and is rich in natural resources.

Over 20 years ago, Changshou Lake witnessed a sharp deterioration of ecology due to disordered aquaculture breeding. Nowadays, the lake has taken on a new look thanks to efforts of ecological restoration.

Utilizing its ecological advantages, tourism facilities such as a lakeside sports park, a cycling track around the lake, a camping and fishing area, and a water sports base have been built here, prospering the local economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A wedding ceremony is held at the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 20, 2023.

Tourists visit the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing.

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing.

Tourists visit the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 16, 2023.

A couple has their wedding at the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 20, 2023.

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 20, 2023.

Tourists visit the Changshou Lake scenic area in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, May 16, 2023.

