HKSAR, Chongqing to deepen cooperation for high-quality development

Xinhua) 10:13, May 13, 2023

HONG KONG, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Chongqing Municipality will deepen cooperation in multiple areas by tapping complementary strengths, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said here on Friday.

Hong Kong and Chongqing reached a consensus on working together for high-quality development, and signed three memoranda of cooperation, Lee said when meeting the press after a visit to Chongqing in southwest China.

Lee said the two sides have much room for cooperation in logistics, finance and tourism, as Hong Kong is a trade, shipping and aviation hub, an international financial center and the world's largest offshore renminbi center.

With the formal establishment of cooperation meeting mechanism between Hong Kong and Chongqing, the authorities, business communities or other sectors will exchange more visits and enhance understanding and exchanges in the future, he said.

The development of the two cities will move to a higher level and Hong Kong will be better able to grasp opportunities brought by its integration into the development of the country, Lee said.

