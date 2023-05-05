Strengthening ties with the homeland: Hong Kong and Macao's promising future

People's Daily Online) 09:08, May 05, 2023

The implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” has ensured the stable development and long-term prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao.

The youngsters, as the seedlings with strongly positive growing forces in spring, supported by the benefiting policy, have shown great potential to build the country into a more thriving place.

