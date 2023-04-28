Macao's hotel guest number leaps 164.4 pct year on year in March

Xinhua) 10:56, April 28, 2023

MACAO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 972,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in March, leaping 164.4 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region jumped by 156.9 percent and 933.7 percent year on year to 694,000 and 186,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in March rose by 46.3 percentage points year on year to 77.0 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 93,000 in March. Meanwhile, a total of 30,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 892.6 percent year on year.

A total of 126 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in March, an increase of six year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 0.7 percent to 39,000, showed the report.

