Macao sees more "very hot" days in 2022

Xinhua) 11:30, April 21, 2023

MACAO, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Macao had a total of 38 very hot days, meaning days with maximum temperature at or above 33 degrees Celsius, in 2022, which were 6.7 days more than the climatological normal from 1991 to 2020, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Thursday.

The number of cold days, meaning days with minimum temperature at or below 12 degrees Celsius, totaled 43, which were 3.9 days more than the climatological normal from 1991 to 2020, the latest environment report released by the Statistics and Census Service showed.

The highest temperature of 2022 was 37.4 degrees Celsius in July, an increase of 1.6 degrees Celsius from the previous year's record, while the lowest temperature was 6.0 degrees Celsius in February, down by 0.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, total precipitation dropped by 175.4 mm year on year to 2,030.8 mm.

There were six tropical cyclones in 2022. Tropical cyclone signal No. 8 was hoisted when typhoons Chaba, Ma-on, Nalgae and tropical storm Mulan hit Macao, showed the report.

