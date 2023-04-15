Macao's tourist price index up 18.16 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:04, April 15, 2023

MACAO, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Tourist Price Index (TPI) of Macao for the first quarter of 2023 rose 18.16 percent year-on-year to 138.20, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the quarterly increase was on account of higher hotel room rates and airfares.

The price index of accommodation jumped 124.89 percent year-on-year. Price indices of entertainment and cultural activities and transport and communications increased 15.68 percent and 8.11 percent respectively.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2022, TPI for the first quarter of 2023 went up 15.87 percent. Price indices of accommodation and entertainment and cultural activities rose 126.39 percent and 16.50 percent respectively due to higher hotel room rates and dearer prices of fireworks and firecrackers.

The index of clothing and footwear dropped 3.56 percent owing to seasonal sale of winter clothing.

