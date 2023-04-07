Macao's residential property price index rises 0.2 pct

Xinhua) 10:02, April 07, 2023

MACAO, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall residential property price index in the period from December 2022 to February 2023 increased by 0.2 percent over the previous period from November 2022 to January 2023 to 245.7, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the indices for the Macao Peninsula as well as Taipa and Coloane rose by 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent from the previous three-month period to 244.1 and 252.1 respectively.

The index for existing residential units went up by 0.4 percent from the previous period to 263.8, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula and in Taipa and Coloane rising 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent to 254.0 and 303.0 respectively.

The index for pre-sale residential units dropped by 0.2 percent over the previous period to 286.5.

