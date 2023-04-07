Workers busy harvesting chrysanthemums in Dongfang, S China's Hainan
Photo shows blooming chrysanthemums at a planting base in Sigeng town, Dongfang city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Li Caizhi)
Workers have been busy harvesting chrysanthemums at a planting base in Sigeng town, Dongfang city, south China’s Hainan Province.
The town has planted nearly 100 varieties of chrysanthemums on more than 1,100 mu (73.3 hectares) of land . The harvest season of chrysanthemums begins in December and runs until May in the town.
It receives orders for chrysanthemums from domestic cities including Beijing and Shanghai, and overseas markets such as Japan and South Korea. Every year, the export value of the town’s chrysanthemums reaches about 40 million yuan ($5.8 million).
In recent years, Dongfang city has developed the chrysanthemum industry according to local conditions.
