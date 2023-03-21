Cherry tomatoes enter harvest season in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:33, March 21, 2023

A worker shows harvested cherry tomatoes at a planting base in Fengshan village, Dongge town, Wenchang city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Feng Jingwen)

As cherry tomatoes enter the harvest season, workers are busy picking and packing vegetables at a planting base in Fengshan village, Dongge town, Wenchang city, south China’s Hainan Province.

The planting base has obtained abandoned land through the transfer of land-use rights from villagers and given priority to offering long-term jobs to local residents.

In recent years, the village has developed the characteristic planting industry according to local conditions by adjusting agricultural structure.

