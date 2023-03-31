Macao's merchandise export continues to rise in February

Xinhua) 10:25, March 31, 2023

MACAO, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.03 billion patacas (about 127 million U.S. dollars) in February, up 2.3 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistical service said on Thursday.

The merchandise import went up 18.6 percent year-on-year to 12.39 billion patacas.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed that merchandise trade deficit totaled 11.36 billion patacas last month.

The value of re-exports grew 7.7 percent to 934 million patacas, whereas the value of domestic exports shrank 30.3 percent to 99 million patacas. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)

