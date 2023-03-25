Macao's composite CPI up 0.77 pct in February

MACAO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) for February 2023 grew by 0.77 percent year-on-year to 104.20, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics department said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service said the increase was attributed to higher charges for eating out and electricity, dearer wages of domestic helpers, increased tuition fees, as well as rising prices of gasoline.

However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and receding airfares.

In comparison with January, the composite CPI rose by 0.09 percent in February.

For the 12 months ending February 2023, the average composite CPI grew by 1.02 percent from the previous period.

The average composite CPI for the first two months of 2023 rose by 0.77 percent year-on-year.

